“Social Capital is a set of shared values that allows individuals to work together in a group to effectively achieve a common purpose”; from Investopedia.
I’ve lived in Cheshire County my entire life and believe in Social Capital, and believe our community has an abundance of it. There are countless examples through my five decades growing up and raising a family here, but one that is with us annually is the Monadnock United Way’s campaign. I am honored to be a General Campaign co-chair for the “Better Together” campaign with community giants like Laura Gingras and Ted McGreer. This year MUW’s goal is $1,277,000. Today, we are 65% to our goal with several corporate campaigns still open.
Prior to COVID-19, there were many challenges MUW was tackling with a focus on children, education and financial stability. Add a global pandemic and those issues are magnified ten-fold. I think about the many local capital campaigns over the last 10 years, like MoCo and the Keene Family Y among others. Those organizations turn to their community to raise capital to build new facilities. There are a handful of very large donors, but the success of those campaigns is delivered through thousands of smaller donors that bring them to their goal. When they’ve used that capital to build their new facility, they return so much more than they raised in the form of expanded services.
I think of the MUW annual campaign as a Social Capital campaign, which requires thousands of small donors to achieve our goal. Those contributions are then given back to our community in the form of services provided by so many social service agencies and targeted to our friends and neighbors in need. Not only basic needs, but programs to work toward reducing the volume of need into the future.
Your contribution to the Better Together campaign helps solve our community’s issues through:
• Coordinated planning that helps agencies hone their strategies and make a bigger difference together
• Measurable outcomes to help agencies and donors see progress made in addressing our region’s needs
• Ability for agencies to leverage MUW dollars for matching grants.
If you’ve already made your contribution, thank you. If you haven’t, the campaign closes on 12/31/20, so time is running short. I ask for your consideration of a gift of any size to help us reach our goal.
Thank you,
ALAN STROSHINE
27 Salisbury Road
Keene
