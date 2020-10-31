When you hate Donald Trump enough to vote for Biden and the Democrats, you are unknowingly not really voting for Biden. You are voting for some significant changes to your life as promoted, implemented, and managed by others.
Just a few possibilities for your consideration ...
Complete or partial loss of your 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 14th Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.
More intrusion into your life and livelihood by an ever-expanding federal government.
Tax increases to implement and maintain bigger government programs and policies.
A reduction and delay in Social Security benefits.
Job losses — probably yours if you are still working.
A loss of representation replaced by self-serving government dominance and directives.
A loss of government “by and for the people” — Popular Sovereignty.
An open border policy “Come on in — free money and benefits.”
You will experience your first taste of true socialism.
And yes, Kamala Harris will be your president, via Democrats’ move to push Biden aside.
I personally would never sign up for the above. Should you decide to, that is your constitutional right. You will have no one to blame in the aftermath but yourself.
It is your choice. It is your vote.
By the way, you would no longer be able to blame Trump — and that may hurt you the most.
RICHARD ANDERSON
85 Homestead Road
Alstead
