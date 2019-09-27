Anthropogenic forcing of climate change is not an idea, it not a suggestion and it certainly is not an ideology.
The Keene Sentinel needs to take a stand on this. Letters on your opinion page that spew “alternative view points” on climate change, its causes and its effects do not belong in a newspaper that, at the least, should be devoted to the betterment of its readers’ lives and future.
Promoting the notion that there are questions about whether there is a change in the climate and whether humans have had a significant hand in that change, and allowing that conversation to imply that instituting policies to curtail and reduce the conditions that are driving climate change is a scam driven by greed and idolatry, is reprehensible.
You can do better; you must do better. To sit and promote by inclusion the meanderings of nay-saying charlatans makes you as much responsible as those who have been selling this snake oil for decades in order to make a profit, marketing the use of the primary cause, which is, in a nutshell, carbon-based energy production.
There is no disagreement among the world’s scientists, nor is there any peer-accepted discussion on whether the use of carbon-based energy by humans has driven up global temperatures. These effects are creating extant disruptions in social orders, splashing across the headlines of the world’s newspapers — not to mention the catastrophic weather events. There is no significant real argument that alternative sources of energy do not abound, some even yet to be discovered.
So when will you take a stand? When will you be the voice of reason and announce: “There will be no further discussions in The Keene Sentinel that implies or promotes the denial of anthropogenic climate change”?
New records are being broken on a regularity not ever seen by humans. The deaths caused by unusual drought and flood conditions, along with endemic migrations of humans, are the new normal. The likelihood is that our children will experience extinctions not seen in millennia — maybe even their own. Between military weapons and climate change, our life expectancy has dropped to pre-20th century numbers.
I suspect you do not need to be told these things, so why haven’t you taken a stand? Our children’s lives depend on it.
RICHARD ALDRICH
89 Winchester Road, Chesterfield
