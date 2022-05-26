We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
On the dashboard of my International, inside an old SlimJim box duct-taped in place behind pens and a small metal tool for tire chains, resides a tattered copy of the constitution.
Mostly when the subject comes up in conversation, its always the Second Amendment that is emphasized. “I’ve got the right to bear arms” is a quote I’ve heard so many times. Do I have a right to a 100-round drum for my street sweeper? (It would be as big as a manhole cover and just as unwieldy.) I think some regulations are appropriate; after all, a “well regulated militia” kind of implies regulations.
We can debate that without bringing up God or the Bible or Jesus.
The First Amendment comes up next often. That’s freedom of the press and free speech. Its the one that entitles folks to lie about “stolen elections” or to flip off the cops (yes, you can but I don’t recommend you try it. Try reading the things they’ve been printing in The Sentinel about pretextual traffic stops.)
We can have that conversation without religion, God or the Quran.
Also in that amendment is the establishment clause, about freedom of religion. And the state can’t establish a religion.
The other day, on my drive home from work, standing in front of a church were about a dozen folks with signs reading “Abortion is murder” and “Stop killing babies.” They also had a 4-foot Jesus poster, strongly implying not too subtly that that was their religious belief and their wish to impose their religion on everyone.
You can’t just support the Constitution you like and disregard the rest. But it’s fun watching folks twist themselves into hypocritical pretzels.
Have the recently appointed conservatives on the Supreme Court ever read the Constitution? I mean all the way through?
