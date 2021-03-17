A year on, and Americans still need to be reminded of certain facts.
1. No, COVID-19 is not like the flu. It has killed over 500,000 people in the U.S. over the past year and serious debilitating effects have sickened over 1 million. The flu kills less than 50,000 yearly.
2. Yes, masks work. Countries like Japan, Australia, South Korea that mandated masks early have far less deaths per capita than the U.S.
3. Yes, the vaccines work, averaging 95 percent efficacy. Over 50 million doses have been given in the U.S. with few side affects.
4. No, the vaccines are not a plot by Bill Gates to implant biological chips in our brains.
To the science deniers; the never-maskers; the anti-vaxxers: you are confusing personal “freedom” with criminal disregard for everyone else. Just stop.
MICHAEL HAVEY
Hancock
