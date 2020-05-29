Are you concerned about your health during the COVID-19 pandemic? Then this year you may choose to vote using an absentee ballot rather than going to the polls.
On an average year in New Hampshire you can expect 10 percent of the votes to be done using an absentee ballot. However, this year, the secretary of state is preparing for 50 percent of the votes in New Hampshire to be done using an absentee ballot. The use of an absentee ballot will not only reduce overcrowding at the polls, but protect the voters and individuals working the polls as well.
So how do you obtain an absentee ballot under these circumstances? What you must do is use the excuse “physical disability,” which is allowed during the COVID-19 outbreak. New Hampshire has a very secure system when it comes to absentee ballots. You may go to your town’s website or SOS.NH.GOV to download a 2020 New Hampshire absentee ballot. The option of a paper ballot is also available from your town or city clerk at your request.
When obtaining your ballots, either electronically or as a hard copy, remember you will need TWO ballots. One ballot for Sept. 8 (the primary) and one for Nov. 3 (the general election). If you are not registered to vote, you can also get a form to register. Once you have both your ballots check “physical disability.” Then fill out your form and sign it in ink, not electronically. Lastly, return your forms to your town or city clerk by mail, or drop it off if they’re open.
If you have any questions feel free to reach out to your town or city clerk and I am sure they would be happy to help!
SAM REINKE
81 Water St.
Keene
