What state officials in the “Live Free or Die” state are telling citizens is that they are free to die! The state will not help them! As COVID numbers continue to rise, state officials are slowly tightening the noose around the necks of its citizens by, first, rejecting $27 million in federal aid, and, second, joining in the lawsuit of nine other states against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors (The Keene Sentinel, Oct. 30-31).
Gov. Sununu says, “What an individual chooses to do is between themselves, their family, and their doctor — not the government.”
I beg to differ. When an individual chooses not to get a vaccine, he/she puts at risk every single person with whom they come into contact. Surely, the government is justified in enacting measures that protect ALL its citizens. That’s why governments were instituted among men, as a famous document has it.
CATHERINE BEHRENS
Keene
