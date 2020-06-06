I am a United Church of Christ pastor and counselor. It is a denomination that consistently, not perfectly, stands for justice, peace, faith and hope in a world gone mad. It stands as a constant witness to human values grounded in spiritual reality yet feels no compulsion to demand obedience to its way. It shares in the struggle for justice and peace with those of all faiths or no faith.
The cumulative effects of racism and white supremacy today creep out of their lair, enticed by some leaders of this nation. The collective, historical legacy of slavery and the racism that fomented it, often in the name of their idolatrous version of god and the Christian faith, is a virus of the most virulent kind. It needs to be identified and eradicated. The N.H. Conference of the United Church of Christ’s Racial Justice Mission Group states: “You are an antidote to this poison.” (https://bit.ly/3ctkx9q)
The National Officers of the United Church of Christ issued a statement condemning the current rash of lynching’s of Black people. They wrote, in part:
“Black people were lynched in America yesterday, and all the yesterdays before.
“Lynched by vigilantes who Stand Their Ground.
“Lynched by religious zealots that have white-washed God.
“Lynched by the silence of white liberals.
“Lynched by those sworn to serve and protect.
“And yet.
“… We are reminded that the breath of God still blows where she wills, the fire of God’s righteousness still burns within those who believe, the power of God still emboldens us to tear down every stronghold, and the Will of God still reigns supreme.
“In the strength of that power, we must be compelled to:
“Speak up.
“Stand up.
“Show up.” (https://bit.ly/2Mw6upa)When there is a literal knee on a black man’s neck while he suffocates to death before our eyes, we need to feel that knee on all our necks and speak, stand and show up. For as one suffers, all suffer. As one is liberated, all are liberated.
May we never “return to the normal” for which so many yearn. Let us overturn the tables of hatred, racism and injustice. Let us create the beloved community envisioned by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and for which he sacrificed his life. That day cannot come soon enough, especially for the George Floyds of the world.
Peace,
Rev. BILL BEARDSLEE
56 Douglass St.
Keene
