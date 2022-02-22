Valentines Day has passed, and as everyone holds their breath in Ukraine, the cold chill of winter has returned, and my fuel bill has gone up, no thanks to frackers who burn off, or waste methane.
Here in Keene, once the Elm city, now the Pothole City, things have turned to concrete. I’m not referring to the snowbank, but actual concrete, the greenhouse gas intensive stuff that, since the days of the Romans, has built our infrastructure.
Now I’m not sure if you all were around when they built the last two parking garages in Keene, but if not, be prepared for an impromptu performance of the pile driver’s daily drumbeat; Klang! Clank! Clang! Klanck! From early in the morning til the afternoon, if I recall.
I don’t think we need another parking garage in this burg, we need more alternative transportation and free parking on the outskirts of town, where large parking lots already divert rainwater into the flood plain.
Paired with a decent and reliable system of buses and shuttles, combined with walkers and bicyclists, precludes the need for more parking garages.
I seem to recall back then, in the dark times before the Internet, that the phrase; “We can always put another level on the existing structure, if you want to” was bandied about by planners.
If I’m not mistaken, with some displaced maintenance, the damage that has occurred over the lives of the two existing parking structures being repaired, that it would be a lot easier to put a few more stories on the monstrosities we already have, rather than put a whole new monolith behind Lindy’s Diner.
There’s way too many parking lots in this town already!
That, and way too many lazy people who can’t walk a bit to get to the stores they want, or even to use their bike or scooter or hoverboard, skateboard, rollerblade or rickshaw — take your pick.
So to sum up; yes to love and peace, no to war and fracking wastes of gas, and high prices. Yes to roundabouts and bicycle pathways and bike-path bridges, No to gag orders for teachers, and no to gerrymandered districts.
Oh yeah, give Trump a very big spanking with plenty of jail time and financial penalties for his troubles.
Lets see, did I miss anything? Happy Groundhog Day, spring and mud and sugarbush season. Save the squirrels!
