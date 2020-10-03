For those of us who still trust scientists and mainstream media, this upcoming presidential election has the most serious consequences of any in our lifetime. To restore our democracy, we must remove Trump from office.
Trust in our institutions is the backbone of democracy, and the erosion of this trust is exceedingly dangerous. Unfortunately, this trust has been methodically eroded by Trump’s rhetoric. He is devious; sows division, fear distrust and confusion. It is difficult these days to get to the truth, let alone believe it.
I spoke with an independent voter the other day. She hates Trump, but she is unsure about voting, worried that Biden is too weak on crime, and wants to defund police. I informed her that this is actually not true, that this is misinformation from the Trump campaign. I highlighted Biden’s likeability and compassion, and his ability to unify us, rather than divide us. At the end of our conversation, she indicated that she would vote for Biden after all, as the right thing to do.
These undecided voters will determine the election — we desperately need them to come to the defense of our democracy. Talking one on one may be effective, but it is too slow with the election just weeks away. We need to reach thousands or millions of these people quickly and cost-effectively.
Yard signs can help us do this. They bypass partisan confrontation. They are silent, and in large numbers, can be pervasive and powerful. Yard signs speak out to people who don’t read or trust newspapers or watch mainstream media. They speak volumes about community support and enthusiasm and being part of a team, especially at a time when no one talks politics in public.
Think about it. When you see a community with lots of yard signs for a particular candidate, you realize that this community really supports that person. And people generally want to feel part of a community. So, for those who hate Trump but who have doubts about Biden because of Trump’s rhetoric, a plethora of yard signs in the community may give them the support they need to make the right decision.
So, let’s get these up and around New Hampshire. Signs can be ordered online or offer your local Democratic office help to distribute them. The time is now!
MARY deGOZZALDI
19 Mount Gilboa Road
Westmoreland
