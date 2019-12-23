I’m an Andrew Yang supporter, a husband, father of five, and have been in auto sales for 21 years.
I’m not going to lie, Andrew Yang’s $1,000 a month universal basic income program is what caught my attention at first, but not what kept it. One word: “automation.” I’ve watched every facet of the auto industry feel the effects of automation. There are even car vending machines out to replace me. Andrew Yang was the first to broach the subject and that’s what inspired me to read his book, “The War On Normal People.” I was absolutely blown away. I thought, “This can’t be real; a politician that cares about the forgotten class, sees real problems and has real solutions for real people.”
Everyone should take a few minutes and YouTube Andrew Yang. It just might change your mind. I was also touched personally by his family story. Andrew’s wife is a stay-at-home mother to their two little boys, one of whom is autistic. (We relate 100 percent.) According to her lack of a paycheck, the net worth of the work she does for her family is zero. Andrew Yang’s universal basic income plan gives stay-at-home parents a real tangible net worth. He has a plan to end poverty and a plan to bring everyone in this country up, not just a privileged few.
Andrew Yang sees all of us and sincerely cares about our struggles. Marjory Stoneman Douglas said, “... Do your part to inform and stimulate the public to join your action. Be depressed, discouraged and disappointed at failure and the disheartening effects of ignorance, greed corruption and bad politics, but never give up.” I stand with Andrew Yang and will continue to do everything I can to inform anyone and everyone about Andrew Yang, no matter what. I hope this inspires some to do so as well.
