“If you know anything about Andrew Yang, you know he is an Asian man running for president who wants to give everyone $1,000 a month.”
Yang uses this line in his appearances because it is true. Many people only know about this proposal. I was the same way.
I did not know anything about Yang. And then, I ventured onto Twitter and found out what a passionate following he has online. I had to find out why people are so excited about this candidate.
This is what I found out. First, I found out who he is. He is an entrepreneur who started a successful testing preparation service and then sold it to Kaplan, one of the leading testing preparation companies. He then started a nonprofit that provides venture capital to start-up companies in economically depressed cities across the country.
Secondly, I found out why he wants to give everyone $1,000 a month. This proposal, like many of his proposals, address that our country has lost and will lose many jobs to automation. Automation will result in job losses in manufacturing, retail, food service, truck driving jobs, and even white-collar jobs. His proposal recognizes that our incomes will decrease as a result of these changes in our economy due to technology.
He intends to fund his $1,000 a month proposal, or Freedom Dividend, from collecting a tax on companies like Amazon that use our data and the country’s infrastructure, like its roads and bridges, to become billion-dollar companies without paying any taxes. It made sense to me that Amazon and Google should pay for the use of our data and we should get something for it rather than the government.
Thirdly, I found out he has many policies beyond the Freedom Dividend all geared toward making our economy work for us. He supports Medicare-for-all in order to get the cost of health care off the backs of our businesses so that they are better able to compete globally, allow start-ups to flourish, and allow people to change jobs more easily.
I would like to write more about his policies but let me close with a thank you to The Sentinel and reporter Sierra Hubbard for the well-written article about Yang’s recent appearance in Peterborough. Yang also has a plan to support local newspapers.
JOHN HAYES
320 Roxbury St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.