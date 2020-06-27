I’ve been a member of the Keene Family YMCA for many years and I’m writing to tell you what a positive experience I had upon returning to the facility for the first time since it reopened.
I reserved my workout time, was greeted at the door, had my temperature taken and was asked a few COVID-related questions. Upon entering the building, it was immediately apparent that the Y team absolutely “nailed” their response to the pandemic. Everything was spotless; equipment was well-spaced and some of the cardio machines had clear plastic curtains around them so members were shielded but didn’t feel overly confined.
Those exercising were given spray bottles to wipe down the equipment and, after they did so, a Y staff member would then re-wipe it. These are just a few examples of how well planned and thought out the Y’s reopening has been. And, all of this was done in a way that was not overly inconvenient or bothersome. All of the employees, whether management or staff level, deserve a big “shout out” for a job so well done!
TERRY CONTAS
34 Robbins Road
Keene
Commented
