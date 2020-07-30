I always look forward to Jackie Cleary’s occasional letter to the editor. But today I opened The Sentinel to find Norma Wyman’s letter on schools amidst the pandemic (“Teaching day and night a nonstarter,” July 18).
I was a young teacher coming to the Mount Caesar School in the early 1970s where Norma was a preschool or kindergarten teacher, as I recall. She was kind and she was smart. Now, all these years later her wise words are right there to read in The Sentinel.
Today, my daughter, a high school teacher in Virginia, my daughter-in-law, a teacher at The Putney School in Vermont, along with four grandchildren ages 7-16 in public and private school settings, are all dealing with classroom scenarios during this trying time. I cannot fathom how difficult teaching must be in these circumstances. Still, I have faith in the resilience of youth, and their ability to adjust and move onward.
One benefit of the educational crisis raised by the pandemic is the opportunity to assess the value of virtual learning. However, I believe face-to-face interaction of teacher and student has to be of utmost value. To reexamine the role of homework, of drill and sometimes tedious schoolwork might also be valuable. Perhaps the essence of learning and growing will emerge stronger over time.
Norma’s analysis of the difficulties of teaching all day, then into the night, while trying to maintain some sense of a family life, sounds like a no-brainer. Thank you for your wise letter, Mrs. Wyman. With over 50 years teaching experience, you are more than qualified.
DAVID BELL
42 Cottage St.
Keene
