Ashamed? If the April 1 letter to The Sentinel from former Republican House Rep. Jane Johnson (“We should replace Sen. Jeanne Shaheen”) was not an April Fool’s joke, SHE should be ashamed.
My experiences with then Gov. Jeanne Shaheen and her staff could have been better, but enough partisan crap is flying around during this new normal. More often than not it is led by our less than honest leader at the top.
Jane’s contribution leaves out a lot of information about the COVID-19 Senate bill. Tell us the rest of the story Jane, or was your letter just the ramblings of a political operative?
EDWARD C. GOODRICH JR.
P.O. BOX 132
Marlborough
