I would like to express my gratitude for the recent City Council mask mandate approval. This demonstrates that city representatives care about the health of their constituents. Thank you for your dedication to public health in our community. We will not forget this during future elections, as COVID-19 variants continue to be imminent threats.
With equal importance, I must communicate concern regarding Ben Robertson’s letter, “Council: Vote no on mask mandate,” published in the Sentinel on Dec. 17. It contains misleading information presented as fact. He purposefully misinterprets scientific literature to form an argument supporting his personal beliefs. This is not research. This is propaganda.
Early on, Robertson discusses an article by the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). He omits a critical detail about this source. In an editor’s note dated six months after the article’s original publication date, readers were told there had been requests to remove the article from CIDRAP’s website. They offer four reasons for the requests; Robertson mentions only three. He excludes the fourth reason: “the article is being used by individuals and groups to support non-mask wearing where mandated.” He leaves out the one reason that could vilify him: He is part of the anti-mask group.
He references “some citations” when discussing another article. Research articles containing a generalized “some” indicates that the research is biased. “Some,” without quantity and comparison, means nothing. Using variations of “some people say” or “those who support” is an illusion of consensus, a powerful propaganda strategy utilized to communicate that everyone believes the same thing.
In another of Robertson’s sources, Morawska and Milton’s 2020 open letter, the authors state that “the evidence is admittedly incomplete for all steps in COVID-19 microdroplet transmission.” The word “mask” is not in the letter. It is about improving indoor ventilation to prevent spread of COVID-19. The authors support better air circulation for enclosed spaces.
Please be wary of Internet researchers who provide citations assuming no one will check them.
Robertson’s original inquiry, “can you prove that mask wearing by the general public is effective in lowering COVID-19 transmission?” should instead be “how does indoor masking infringe upon our civil rights?” Efforts to improve public health are humanitarian obligations. I remind you that current preventative measures are our best option for reducing COVID-19 transmission — and this includes masking indoors.
JANIS ZIRLEN
Keene
