Having read the recent Letter to The Sentinel by Karl Hecker (“Leave us alone about the masks,” Aug. 11) regarding masks, I am compelled to reply.
Mr. Hecker, while I appreciate your detailed explanation of how only an N-95 mask provides any true level of protection to the wearer from the ravages of the COVID virus, I believe that you, with all due respect sir, are missing the point. The wearing of a mask while in public is not intended to be “protective gear” — protecting you from others; it is intended to protect others from you.
It is a humanitarian effort. Wearing a mask is a display to others that you care about them. Should you (or I) have an infection, with or without knowing it, the wearing of a mask is a personal attempt to protect your friends, neighbors, co-workers and others from an unintended infection of them by us; by me — or by you. Again, the mask is not intended to protect you; it is intended to protect others from you.
The City of Keene’s mask ordinance shows that we are a caring community; that we care enough about our friends and neighbors that we are willing to do something that is annoying or otherwise distasteful to us — for others. Please, please, please wear a mask while in public.
Your friends, neighbors, community members and you as well, Mr. Hecker, are truly that important. Thank you.
KEITH F. THIBAULT
718 Old Homestead Highway
Swanzey
