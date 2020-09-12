It’s hard to believe that after this many months of dreadful news about the worldwide ravages of the COVID-19 virus, there are still idiots who think they are immortal and can ignore sensible advice to wear a mask.
What sort of person thinks that risking their life and the lives of the people around them is somehow enjoying personal freedom? As for the Keene mask ordinance, you see signs by the doors of businesses that require shirts for entry, but you’ve never seen one requiring the wearing of pants.
In the Aug. 22 edition of The Sentinel, Steven J. Ryder tries to make the claim that the virus is no big deal because the numbers of cases in New Hampshire are low (“Don’t listen to the corona alarmists; it’s not that bad”).
He is completely ignoring the fact that right from the start, smart people in New Hampshire followed the advice of health professionals like Dr. Fauci and immediately started wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Everyone from Gov. Sununu on down has praised the citizens of the state for their smart response to the health emergency.
Mr. Ryder’s statistics are out of date. Europe enjoyed a summer with low numbers of cases, but now they are paying the price of relaxing with spikes in nearly every country. New Zealand, which went over 100 days without a case, has now locked down once again, as new cases have appeared.
We have actually had it good because the pandemic started in early spring and we’ve been able to enjoy the outdoors despite the virus. I am fearful that the onset of cold weather is going to bring us all up against cold reality.
WILLIAM THOMAS
15 Todd Hill Road
Rindge
