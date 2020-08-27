Mr. Riesenberg (“Everything bad is due to Democrats,” Aug. 12) asks some of the right questions, but comes to the absolutely wrong conclusions.
What kind of political party weaponizes our top justice and intelligence agencies, he asks? Excuse me, but don’t we have a Republican president and a Republican Senate calling the shots? Who has made William Barr an attorney general that bows to every presidential whim, thus nullifying the job of the Justice Department to act as a balance to presidential power? Who has intimidated Intelligence officials to make sure they say nothing damaging to the current president, thus undermining the agency’s effectiveness in protecting the American people?
What kind of political party will sit back and watch while Americans exercising their constitutional right to protest peacefully are whisked off the street into unmarked vans by unidentified (read “secret”) police, who are also using violence to control them?
What kind of political party sits lamely by while our democratic institutions — the post office, the CDC, the FDA, to name just a few — are being undermined and destroyed?
Here’s the big one: What kind of political party remains silent while the president refuses to take a global pandemic seriously, and fails to exert — or is incapable of exerting — the leadership desperately needed to help the nation get past this crisis? His incompetence and inaction have literally caused the deaths of over 160,000 Americans, with 1,000 more dying every day this crisis continues! And the party of Lincoln says not a word.
And here are some questions Mr. Riesenberg doesn’t ask.
What kind of political party doesn’t lift a finger to prevent the president from looting the office and the country to enrich himself, his family, his business, and his cronies, at the expense of American taxpayers?
What kind of political party sits by while our economy is being destroyed and while millions of Americans struggle to put food on the table, with no help from the federal government under the control of Donald Trump and his sycophantic Republican Senate?
What President Trump and his enabling Republican party have created is a kleptocracy and an oligarchy of criminals who are taking this country rapidly toward a dictatorship. A democracy cannot protect itself; it needs to be fought for every day.
The November presidential election will be the most important election of our lives. If we are not careful, it may be the last election of our lives!
CATHERINE BEHRENS
54 School St.
Keene
