I could not believe John Ungerleider’s letter (“Aggressive NH males driving me up a wall,” Letters, Sept. 14-15) in calling out whites for aggressive driving and assuming they are all conservatives and future domestic abusers.
First, for a liberal, does that not go against every belief you have of not judging somebody based on skin color or making assumptions about a group of people by saying white males are acting out? Seems wrong and so judgmental John!
I cannot help and continue to laugh at the left continually talking about loving all and not judging or hating anyone, and then do that exact thing as evidenced in the reader’s letter.
Lastly, if you want to call out New Hampshire for being “conservative,” that’s fine, but guess what? You clearly are driving into the city of Keene which, if memory serves me correct, tends to be more liberal. So maybe some of those nasty, mean drivers are your own kind.
If New Hampshire scares you this much or it’s too dangerous to drive here for you, nobody is forcing you.
BRYAN VERDEGAAL
22 Upper Knight St.
Keene
