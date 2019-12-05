I feel it’s important to correct the letter from Cole Mills (“Bad actors? You have your parties confused,” Nov. 23). The local Democratic Party has not changed the name of our annual dinner in decades. It has always been the Cheshire County Democrats Annual Spaghetti Dinner.
Mr. Mills seems also to be confused.
Thank you,
ANN HEFFERNON
16 Houghton Point
North Swanzey
(This writer is secretary of the Cheshire County Democrats.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.