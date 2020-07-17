Fred Ward, in his letter to the editor (“Biden is unqualified to be a candidate for president,” July 11-12) describes Joe Biden as “hiding in his basement bunker” and having “serious mental limitations.”
Sorry Fred, that was Donald Trump who was hiding in his basement bunker during the peaceful protests in Washington; and it is President Trump who apparently has serious mental limitations.
It was Donald Trump who did not know that Britain is a nuclear power and who asked if Finland is part of Russia.
It was Donald Trump who inquired about selling Puerto Rico and buying Greenland.
It was Donald Trump who said, “If you can believe it, Abraham Lincoln was treated supposedly very badly. But nobody’s been treated badly like me.”
It was Donald Trump who said, “Remember, new ‘environment friendly’ lightbulbs can cause cancer.”
It was Donald Trump who said of COVID patients, “They — in most — most cases, in almost — I mean, literally, in most cases, 99 percent of cases, they automatically cure.”
It was Donald Trump who said, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Every day, Donald Trump wakes up and builds his own little universe where his crowds are the biggest, his poll results are the best, the virus is magically disappearing, and Donald Trump is the best president in American history.
Some people believe every word that comes out of that great orange mouth. Some people need to hone their critical thinking skills.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
