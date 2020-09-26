In his latest letter to the editor (“Democrats’ taxes don’t help citizens,” Sept. 10), House candidate Richard Merkt is misinformed about taxation in New Hampshire. Given that we are quite different from New Jersey, that is understandable.
I am vice-chair of the county executive committee and Cathy Harvey and Mike Abbott are members. That committee goes over the proposed county budget line by line. I have never seen Merkt attend a budget public hearing.
This past year, the additional amount that needed to be raised by taxes was 1.39 percent, and that included the financing of the Maplewood Nursing Home renovation/expansion. Every state representative — Democrat and Republican — in the county voted for the budget.
We do things differently than in New Jersey. Rather than write these corrective letters every few weeks, Rep. Abbott would prefer to be keeping the Hinsdale/Brattleboro Bridge project on track; Rep. Harvey would prefer to be working with the newly appointed Fish & Game commissioner; Rep. Weber would prefer to be working on measures to improve the health of Granite Staters; and I would prefer working on expanding our mental health courts statewide and examining safety and mental health issues in our nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
I am pleased that Merkt has dropped his claim that N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Buckley directs legislators how to vote; it is equally wrong to assert that the speaker of the House orders legislators to vote in a certain manner. The N.H. House is not the New Jersey Assembly; Steve Shurtleff is not Chris Christie.
Cordially,
PAUL BERCH
956 River Road
Westmoreland
(Also: Lucy Weber, Walpole, Cathryn Harvey, Chesterfield and Michael Abbott, Hinsdale; all are Democratic state representatives.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.