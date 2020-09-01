I am dumbstruck by Ann Heffernon’s recent letter to the editor (“Feltes backs our students as Sununu favors private schools,” Aug. 22) throwing her support behind Dan Feltes on the basis of his position on education.
As a local leader of the Democratic Party, this suggests that either systemic Democratic Party or personal anti-Semitism may exist. If elected, Andru Volinsky would be our first Jewish governor. While Feltes was partying hard during his attendance at the University of Northern Iowa, Volinsky was litigating the Claremont decision on proper funding and what is meant by a constitutionally adequate education. For over 20 years, Volinsky has been a champion on education.
So, if this issue is Ann’s tipping point of Feltes over Volinsky, she needs to explain why Volinsky’s education position is wrong for New Hampshire. She is silent about this in her letter. Or, she needs to explain why Cheshire County Democratic leadership is abandoning Volinsky (JoAnn Fenton also threw her misguided support to Feltes in an adjacent letter to the editor.)
Ann’s opinion about education is simply wrong again. She presents public schools as being poor and struggling while private schools have plenty of money. Since moving to New Hampshire, I have had over $150,000 extracted from me in the form of taxes to pay for schools that I never used nor will ever use; I have donated zero dollars to private schools during that same period. If private schools are doing better than public schools, it is because they compete in the marketplace for students and money. Remember, those who send their kids to private schools get no discount on property taxes.
If a private school doesn’t offer something that is valued, it ceases to exist. Have you heard of a public school system going out of business?
The problem with public schools is that they have guaranteed funding and no accountability. Rather than addressing issues by looking at where savings could be achieved, costs are simply put on the backs of taxpayers. SAU 29 oversees $90.7 million in budgets. To put this in perspective, if C&S has $30 billion in gross sales and a 1 percent margin, SAU 29 district budgets are almost one third of the profits earned by the nation’s largest wholesale grocer. Clearly, our public schools have a spending problem.
It is unusual for Democratic leadership to pick a gubernatorial candidate before the primary. Thus, me thinks there is something nasty behind Ann’s (and JoAnn’s) motivation to pick Feltes over Volinsky.
COLE MILLS
P.O. Box 145
Keene
