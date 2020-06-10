As a proud graduate of Keene State College, where I learned “What we don’t prevent, we promote,” I am compelled to respond to a letter written by Ray Colburn (“Letter writer in a deceptive crusade,” May 1).
Mr. Colburn, I am shocked and angry that you chose to viciously and unjustifiably attack KSC. You wrote “KSC, a propaganda mill of political correctness, once led an administrative attack on freedom of the press and it has birthed some of the worst human beings ever to come out of Keene.” ALL this because you disagree with a letter written by former KSC professor Chuck Weed (“GOP is trying to corrupt the vote,” April 13).
As we approach our national election, we will very likely be voting with mailed absentee ballots. Fortunately, the USPS is dependable, impartial and accountable. The president recently said if all citizens voted by mail Republicans would never be elected. The current administration threatened to privatize our mail system, failed to include the USPS in any COVID-19 relief packages and named Louis DeJoy — a top ally to the president and major donor to him as well as the Republican National Committee — the new postmaster general.
Mr. Colburn, are you willing to risk the health, safety and lives of yourself, your family and friends, the many dedicated, mostly senior election volunteers and many millions of U.S. voters with in-person voting so the president can AGAIN invite, welcome and benefit from election interference and help by a foreign power?
You are very good at pointing out what you believe are problems and blaming, disrespecting and attacking the beautiful little city of Keene and our excellent Keene State College that contributes so much to our lovely community.
Fortunately, Mr. Colburn, due in part to my top-quality KSC education, I have devised a couple solutions you may want to consider. First, you could run for public office as Prof. Weed so successfully did. If elected, you could possibly make a difference by improving some of the problems that you think exist. If that doesn’t work, since you have nothing good to say about Keene, KSC or anything else in our area, you would probably be a lot happier living elsewhere.
I do agree with your closing statement: “Once the people lose faith in the credibility of voting, democracy as we know it will die.” Remember, “What we don’t prevent, we promote”!
TIM CONGDON
28 Lee St.
Keene
