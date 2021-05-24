I read with interest that Keene State College will not require vaccinations in the fall at this time (“Keene State, Franklin Pierce not requiring COVID vaccine — for now,” Saturday, May 15).
Other schools have taken a bolder stance. Harvard, Dartmouth, SNHU and others are requiring vaccinations. If this is not to be required at Keene State, is it not time for the college president to move onto the campus. To take up residency at the President’s House on Main Street? And share the attendant risks?
At Norwich University, they took it one step more, where the college president, Mark C. Anarumo, actually took up residency in a dorm, a single room. Such was his concern for the isolation students felt during the pandemic. This is admittedly taking it far. But would our college president here consider moving into the President’s House?
The best administrating is in sharing the real-time risks of those being led. Leadership is by example. This also reassures nervous parents, those who invested so much in their children.
Respectfully,
Steve Lindsey
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.