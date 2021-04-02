Winchester is a wonderful, caring town. My mom received a lovely Valentine’s present from the young kids at the Winchester Learning Center and Winchester ACCESS. Seeing the hand-made cards brightened her day significantly — and the candy was a nice plus for her as well.
The ELMM Community Center is coordinating this again for Easter. This is such a thoughtful gesture and — at a time when seniors are still not able to see all of their loved ones — it is very much appreciated. They are providing a wonderful service to the elderly in the Winchester community.
If you are wondering what to do with your latest stimulus check, donating some of it to one of these fine organizations would be a great idea.
Thank you to the ELMM Community Center, Winchester ACCESS and Winchester Learning Center for teaching our children to value and care for the seniors in their community.
JOELY FANNING
North Swanzey
