Eleven years ago, two events took place that changed the course of our country. The first was the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United; the second was the death of Dublin’s Doris Granny D Haddock.
Why was the death of a 100-year-old lady a blow to the country? In her 100 years she traveled the country for (to borrow from Superman) “truth, justice and the American way.”
Since her death, many organizations have been started in her memory fighting the fight she no longer can. One such group is Open Democracy. With many of our states passing restrictive voting laws we need the spirit of Granny D more than ever.
On Aug. 15, a walk begins at 2 p.m. behind Lindy’s Diner on Gilbo Avenue in Keene, followed by a rally at Central Square. There will be speakers who knew Granny D and those she inspired.
If you get a chance before or after this event, go to the Keene State library and check out the windows with some of her archived items.
Just a reminder, even though this is an outside event, please be responsible and wear a mask.
SUSAN HOCKING
Walpole
