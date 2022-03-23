Americans are not good listeners. Parsing out the truth from falsehoods should be one of our priorities, but it takes time, energy, effort and it’s exhausting. But in this divisive environment it’s a battle that must be waged.
There is however, one side of the aisle that hopes you don’t pay attention. It’s kind of like stepping off the curb and into the crosswalk, your thoughts on other things, then suddenly a car comes sliding around the corner right at you.
The other day I was listening to John McGauley on his weekly Friday morning call in show on WKBK and he so matter-of-factly asserted some things that are blatantly not true. He asserts that New Hampshire’s children in our elementary public schools no longer learn “the basics.” Where does Mr. McGauley get this information? Show us your evidence Mr. McGauley, put it in print, right here, in this paper.
How many elementary classes did you sit in on? Which schools, which teachers did you talk to? Did you read the curriculum, talk to the kids, their parents? The answer is? Ready? No! (or was he talking about his own state, Misery?)
He then, asserts that our teens and millennials don’t know U.S. history and civics like they should. (He does, of course) Again, how many high school U.S. history/civics classes did you sit in on? Which high schools did you visit? How many U.S. history/civics teachers did you speak to? How many high school students/millennials did you quiz? Hah? The answer is again? Ready? None!
This is the irresponsible garbage his side passes off as true. They detest facts and they think you’ll buy this crap. Yes, Trump did it and some people soaked it up and still do. As I have said before, move over James Buchanan, there’s a new doormat in town. The Republicans in our state, “my state,” trash our public schools and our teachers. Our “loyal” teachers are in their classrooms every school day taking Republican abuse instead of receiving the praise and support they deserve. Republicans in our state have turned the backs on the true heroes that make this state great: our teachers!
Finally, as Mark Twain once said, “Out of public schools comes the greatness of the nation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.