A few years ago I was diagnosed with COPD and now find myself on a number of medications to control the disease. As you can imagine, COVID-19 is a real threat to individuals like myself. Not only does it endanger my health as an immunocompromised individual, but it also stood to make accessing my health care and medication that much more difficult.
Thankfully, I’ve been able to pick up my prescriptions from the pharmacy all the same thanks to New Hampshire’s reliable network of health care distributors.
Though the job they do is often behind the scenes, these distributors are responsible for supplying and delivering medications, medical equipment, treatments and therapies to pharmacies, hospitals and medical providers across the state. They’ve ensured that patients like me never have to go without our medication despite the challenges presented by the current crisis.
Wholesale distributors keep hospitals and pharmacies shelves fully stocked, which is always an important mission but especially now as more patients and non-patients alike face increased threats to their health. As a patient myself, I’m extremely appreciative of their efforts and I hope others join me in giving thanks for the critical work that New Hampshire’s health care distributors do.
NORMA TIMBAS
121 Meadow Road, Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.