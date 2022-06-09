We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In light of Mayor George Hansel’s recent announcement to toss his hat in the ring for the U.S. House’s 2nd District seat, I have decided to withdrawal my candidacy for Congress.
We need more leaders like George Hansel and Mitt Romney. They’re capable of maintaining their conservative values while navigating through the irrational belligerencies permeated by the liberal masses. They’re also an easier pill to swallow than Trump and his fanatical followers like myself.
As much as I would love to continue my proverbial flipping off of the federal government, the majority of my votes would come from Cheshire County, therefore hindering Hansel’s potential. George Hansel is a good mayor and would make a terrific congressman; I do not want to stand in the way of that. To do so would negatively impact my community.
Perhaps the walls of this prison have made me sentimental; if so then sending me here was a good thing. That would make sense considering my judge is a Trump appointee and any decision of hers, is in extension, the decision our country’s greatest president. Go team!
