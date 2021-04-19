An important news item that has been ignored, underreported or reported inaccurately is the voting irregularities that occurred in Windham in the 2020 general election. See, for example, the Sentinel article on Feb. 23 (“Windham officials continue to seek answers,” by Julie Huss) and the Sentinel editorial (“Windham ballot issue provides a chance to test machines, workers alike”) on March 12, neither of which get the story completely right. Here are the facts.
There were four Republican candidates and four Democratic candidates competing for seats in the N.H. House of Representatives. The machine counts showed all four Republicans winning, with one Democrat, Kristi St. Laurent, losing by 24 votes. St. Laurent asked for a hand recount. The hand recount showed that each of the four Republicans had been undercounted by almost exactly 300 votes, while St. Laurent had been overcounted by 99 votes. The three other Democrats who ran gained roughly 20 votes each. These puzzling and unexplained discrepancies resulted in appeals to the attorney general to investigate.
On Monday, April 12, Senate Bill 43, the Windham Voting Machine Audit Bill, was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu. This law allows for an audit of the AccuVote optical scanning machines from the November 2020 election. A full investigation is in the interests of all voters, whether Democrat, Republican or undeclared, and the audit, which will now take place, is designed to uphold the integrity and honesty of New Hampshire’s elections.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
