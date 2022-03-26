Wind energy and solar energy have been hailed as “Green and Clean.”
Sometimes the word “renewable” has also been attached.
“Intermittent” energy is a much more accurate description, and avoids the both propaganda, and the deliberate misrepresentation.
Wind and solar energy are always intermittent, but are renewable only when the wind blows and/or the sun shines. Clouds and nighttime combine to lower the efficiency of solar panels to 20 percent, while the efficiency of wind energy is 33 percent.
We expect the lights to go on at the flip of a switch, so intermittent sources, like wind and sunshine, require a reliable backup power source to be available, maintained, and manned constantly, and in quantity equal to the maximum intermittent solar and wind energies which they will replace. In addition, their connecting wires and rights-of-way must also be maintained and cleared.
If we choose for example to get 10 percent of our electricity from intermittent/unreliable green and clean sources, we require backup sources willing and able to produce 10 percent of our power, on demand. If we choose to get 25 percent of our electricity from these same intermittent/unreliable green, clean sources, we require backup sources willing and able to produce 25 percent of our power, on demand. If we try to get 50-100 percent of our electricity from these same unreliable sources, we require backup sources willing and able to produce 50-100 percent of our power, again — on demand.
The 100 percent dream means that we either need to maintain our present “dirty” grid on standby, with all its attendant wires, clear-cut rights of way and staff, or build an entirely new grid to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.