Dear residents of Winchester,

On Tuesday, March 10, I urge you to vote “no” on school Warrant Article 2.

Earlier this year, a group of residents were able to lower the school budget for next year by $1.6 million. I understand that we all live in a town with a high tax rate, but a $1.6 million cut to next year’s budget will have a severe impact on education for every student in Winchester.

I like a lower tax bill too, but the conclusion is that $1.6 million is too big of a cut for a small district like Winchester. The reduction is too much. Please vote no on school Warrant Article 2 Tuesday.

KEVIN BAZAN

7 Swan St.

Winchester

(This writer is vice chair of the Winchester School Board.)