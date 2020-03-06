Dear residents of Winchester,
On Tuesday, March 10, I urge you to vote “no” on school Warrant Article 2.
Earlier this year, a group of residents were able to lower the school budget for next year by $1.6 million. I understand that we all live in a town with a high tax rate, but a $1.6 million cut to next year’s budget will have a severe impact on education for every student in Winchester.
I like a lower tax bill too, but the conclusion is that $1.6 million is too big of a cut for a small district like Winchester. The reduction is too much. Please vote no on school Warrant Article 2 Tuesday.
KEVIN BAZAN
7 Swan St.
Winchester
(This writer is vice chair of the Winchester School Board.)
