I am not a Winchester resident or voter. But, I am a Winchester land owner and taxpayer, and I am quite willing to pay more in taxes to avoid the awful cuts to the Winchester schools.
I have always thought that Winchester was a wonderful town. It is a large and beautiful town with the Pisgah Forest, Forest Lake, great mountain views and many wonderful town buildings like the Conant Library. There is a lot of history and town pride. The downtown has gotten much nicer and the Arlington Tavern and the Rustic Table are two excellent new restaurants. There is even the Pickle Festival.
But this latest vote on the school budget is a disaster. It started with a proposal at the deliberative session for the budget. Poor test scores were used as a reason to cut the budget. In a town of over 4,000 residents, only 167 people were at that meeting … less than 6 percent of the registered voters. $1.6 million was cut from the proposed budget. The vote was 99-72. Fourteen voters could have changed the outcome.
But, now, what is going to happen? Twenty-three jobs have been cut including eight certified teachers and nine paraprofessionals. This includes eliminating a foreign language teacher and cuts to an occupational therapy position and a reading specialist position.
Kindergarten is being reduced from full- to part-time. Free lunch and breakfast is eliminated. It seems pretty obvious that these actions aren’t going to improve test scores. And why should a little guy or girl going into kindergarten be penalized anyhow because of some bad test scores in the past.
To make it even worse, transportation to Keene High is now eliminated. I didn’t even know that was legal. There are cuts to supplies, including stationery and technology materials. All field trips and all athletics programs are now eliminated.
Winchester and Thayer High have a rich athletic history. I attended the Westmoreland Soccer Tournament this year and saw their excellent girls soccer team make it to the finals.
The impact on property values in Winchester will be devastating. This is all a disaster that needs to be fixed.
DAVID KOCHMAN
59 Mount Huggins Drive
Swanzey
