I am one of the people “60 and over” who, as state health officials announce daily, are dying from COVID-19. The vast majority of these deaths are among residents and staff of “nursing and long-term care facilities.”
The Sentinel regularly reports this reality and prints stories analyzing the plight of these institutions around the country. The grim harvest of elders is happening everywhere.
My husband and I live in one of those places, in an independent living apartment since September 2018. We look at each other over the edges of our newspapers, and say, “We’ll be lucky to survive this one.”
Our new home is locked down and life has grown weird. Social events happen by chance when a circle of masked people standing 6 feet apart in the road briefly forms for a shouted conversation. Heroic-and-masked staff members deliver 300 dinners to our doors daily. We miss each other, miss and worry about our families and our friends in assisted living and nursing care.
We thank Gov. Sununu for recently making the testing available that will give this most vulnerable population and their caregivers a fighting chance.
On the federal level, the safety net is failing even my fortunate generation. We join others treated as disposable on a rapidly growing list that includes immigrants and asylum-seekers, prisoners, meat-packers and other “essential workers,” many people of color, poorly protected health care workers, and the growing number who can’t access health care. Each time our unmasked president publicly scorns the advice of scientists and doctors who oversee the public health of Americans, the odds get worse for all.
The other day, I read a letter to the editor of another paper that summed up the new Trumpian-Republican philosophy neatly: “If there is a surge in deaths, that would be a boon to the economy since they would no longer be receiving Social Security checks.” This is brutally true.
Still, I hope a few tears will be shed over the barbecues for the many Americans who have died and will die in the war against COVID-19.
I hope people wear their masks as a gesture toward political correctness, which I miss. It was always a sign that America’s heart was still beating and its hope still alive, back when citizens liked each other more.
JANE MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Road
Peterborough
