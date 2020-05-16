Why wouldn’t the City Council unanimously vote to allow an outdoor seating permit to Modestman Brewery? Even without this pandemic I can’t imagine a reason why they wouldn’t.
It’s apparent that the law in the state of New Hampshire has changed recently to allow brewers to have tap rooms where customers can consume alcohol on premise. If the city ordinance doesn’t yet include this new definition, then instead of debating whether it’s allowed or not, change the ordinance immediately to match what the state now allows.
It baffles the mind that the council would even debate such an obvious thing! One only needs to picture themselves traveling to hip cities like Burlington, Vt., or Portsmouth. Imagine having lunch with your wife outside at some nice restaurant on a warm summer day and then walking next to a cool new brewery thinking, “Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy one of their beers outside, too?” But when you had to go inside to do it, I think you’d ask yourself: “Why the heck doesn’t this city let people hang out outside?”
Food has nothing to do with it!
TODD TOUSLEY
91 Marlboro St.
Keene
