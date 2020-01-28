This week I was again reminded of the power of simply-put questions in framing important issues that have become contentious and seemingly complicated. The best questions are clearly stated, reasoned and well-timed. I refer here to Thomas Friedman’s Jan. 21 New York Times op-ed piece, where he asks:
“Why would an innocent man, and a jury interested in the truth, not want all the evidence out and all the witnesses to testify? Wouldn’t you if you were innocent?”
CHARLES SOUTHGATE
43 Langley Road
Keene
