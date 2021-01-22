What is the first lesson you are taught in childhood? You do NOT lie ... to your parents; you do NOT lie to anyone period.
That lesson is reinforced when unpleasant consequences follow when caught in a lie. Yet 70 million adult Americans voted for a candidate, Donald Trump, who has lied to them constantly for five years. Nothing will change their perception of this president unless he is forced to confess in public over and over again that he has always lied to them about everything — up to and including that the 2020 election was rigged, fraudulent, stolen from him. It was not.
Eighty million voters did not conclude or connive to rig or steal this election from Donald Trump; he lost because more voters wanted him gone than did not.
PATRICIA BENTRUP
Westmoreland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.