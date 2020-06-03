It has been so nice to see the positive response of this community to the pandemic. The support of the citizens, strength of businesses is surely inspiring and makes me feel proud to live in this community. I don’t believe Keene has even seen a “curve,” but still has risen to the need to be safe and responsive as suggested by the CDC and State.
So it was with disbelief and confusion when I read the news on Councilor Filiault’s efforts to impose an ordinance requiring all to wear masks in local business establishments. My question is, why?
As a community we have successfully made the efforts to be safe, think of others, flatten the curve; so why is there a push to create an ordinance when the statistics and history just don’t justify it?
He compares Keene to Nashua. Nashua! Let’s look at the differences in community size, location, COVID positive results. Keene is nowhere close or comparable to Nashua. Talk about an apples and oranges.
So I started thinking of why, and the why answer I come up with is personal, political gain. What else could it be. We are not spiking with COVID, our numbers are not there, we are already doing the right thing in protection and care.
My guess is that some, like me, will not see the reason for the mask or fine ordinance, including our current mayor. In case anyone is wondering, I do wear a mask when in stores, as it is the right thing to do; but it’s my choice.
I encourage our councilors to not even entertain this recommendation from Mr. Filiault. However, if they have a hankering to put in place an ordinance, perhaps it should be one against career politicians with their own political agenda in mind, and not the needs of the citizens they serve.
(This letter was submitted prior to Councilor Filiault announcing he had withdrawn his proposal.)
