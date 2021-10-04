There are many people of all ages mourning the loss of the ponds on Summit Road in Keene. Those ponds brought joy to many people.
I don’t know why it was necessary to drain them. They provided a glimpse of nature for the folks that walked around that area. I have seen heron, many ducks, muskrats and even otter. All this on my mostly daily walk around the block. I am sure I missed many more amazing natural wonders. All the amphibians and turtles that provide children with the awe of watching tadpoles evolve into frogs.
Toddlers from the YMCA day care have learned about science from these ponds. Older children have skated on the pond in the winter. Hundreds of amphibians and turtles will not survive this traumatic change to their environment.
All this wonderful life lost … Why?
SUZANNE MORIN
Keene
