Years back, when Fairpoint took care of the phone lines in Stoddard, a lineman told me that Verizon, the company before them, had put fiber-optics in and it ran right past my residence and up to the mailboxes on Kings Highway.
So far, the maximum speed I can get is 25 Mb download. What the ???
I do believe Consolidated needs some competition, so come on Xfinity, get in the ball game. I’m sure the whole town will dump Consolidated.
DAN ELLIS
1490 Route 123 North
Stoddard
