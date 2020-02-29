Years back, when Fairpoint took care of the phone lines in Stoddard, a lineman told me that Verizon, the company before them, had put fiber-optics in and it ran right past my residence and up to the mailboxes on Kings Highway.

So far, the maximum speed I can get is 25 Mb download. What the ???

I do believe Consolidated needs some competition, so come on Xfinity, get in the ball game. I’m sure the whole town will dump Consolidated.

DAN ELLIS

1490 Route 123 North

Stoddard