The coronavirus is a major problem. But it is not our only major problem. A potential recession is looming, and it could be an even bigger problem. Our governor, and our president have to make a choice, now!
The response to the coronavirus is to hunker down to limit its spread. But the response to a potential recession is to be “open for business as usual.” These two potential actions are at war.
When confronted with incomplete information, and with potential actions which are “at war,” a commonsense reaction is to try both, still very carefully limiting contacts, washing hands, etc. In the present case, prudence would argue for “opening” an area, a state or county, for “business as usual,” for a limited period, allowing for extensions as the data become more clear. If a state is selected, it would be a state with a low incidence of infection, with the federal government as a backstop, ready and waiting to provide massive aid if the experiment seems to be going sour. If the spread of the virus is reasonable and controlled, the opening could be extended to larger areas. Either way, the results would be very illuminating.
On the state level, our governor could “open” Coos County (or another). Pledge the full resources of the state as backup, and monitor carefully.
There is risk to whatever we do, and to whatever we don’t do. If we remain frozen in our myopia to control the virus, it will come at a substantial cost (trillions of dollars?). And we will always wonder whether we could have “done better.”
Let teachers teach, businesses sell, working mothers go to work. Live free, again.
Why not try? Very, very carefully. But try?
FRED WARD
386 Route 123 South
Stoddard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.