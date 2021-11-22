October was our 20th month of COVID. Ten months were in the fear year, 2020; 10 months the injection year 2021. Jabs began mid-December.
In the USA, as of Oct. 31, 2021, there were 768,920 deaths with COVID in 20 months (wordometers.info/coronavirus). The death count as of Dec. 31, 2020 was 346,790. There were 422,130 deaths with COVID in 10 months of the injection year 2021. This is a 15 percent increase in deaths, though we spent more than $3.5 trillion on COVID mitigation.
New Hampshire did better; fear year 827, jab year 770, a 9 percent decrease, still a pathetic result. Cheshire County, where I live, had seven deaths in 2020 and 42 in 2021 as of Oct. 31 (six times as many!). Law enforcement should investigate this, imho.
The USA, with less than 5 percent of world population, had 51 percent of the world’s active cases, at Oct. 31, 2021. Why? Never a medical professional of any sort, my best guess as a statistician and careful observer (MIT mathematics graduate 1973, Columbia Business School MBA 1991, former actuary) is: 1) too many tests with too many false positives, 2) systemic medical malpractice, 3) a “vaccine” that does significantly more harm than good, and 4) rampant corruption, greed and fear — irresponsibility, cowardice and dishonesty.
COVID is far less dangerous than most people think. No one in New Hampshire under 20 years old has died with COVID in the 20 months. Yet we have “vaccine” mandates in some colleges, and Gov. Sununu and others are going after the 5-to-11 year-olds.
On April 29, 2021, at the governor’s press conference, Beth Daly of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services told us that only “one or maybe two” (out of 1,303 then) had died in New Hampshire with COVID if under age 65 with no comorbidities.
Two state senators from Oregon, Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum, have formally requested the Department of Justice to impanel a grand jury focused on CDC and FDA statistical fraud and criminality. They composed a refreshingly clear and informative document: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Exhibit-A-Formal-Grand-Jury-Petition-Synopsis.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2mA8C0uR52g3hi1cBBS0-QGvSnzeSjJJ-m6MRfwYj6Ulq0RuVt9tv0XrY
Weekly, new revelations emerge challenging “COVID vaccine, safe and effective” (see: www.skirsch.com/covid/VRBPAC-10-26-21.pdf).
For the big picture, see videos by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Lee Merritt and/or read GraniteGrok.com. To take action join riseupnh.org and rebuildnh.com. For health advice try aapsonline.org.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
Keene
