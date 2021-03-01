I’d like to take a moment to thank our town leaders past and present for both encouraging me to run for selectman and sticking up for me in the face of opposition. Your kindhearted inspiration has guided my decision making for some time now.
The entire premise of my campaign for selectman revolves around three principles.
The first and most important is clichéd but simple: Love your neighbor! We can manifest this by advocating on behalf of those who wouldn’t normally have a voice to do so.
The second principle, but equally as important as the first: Leadership must buck the norms of hyperpartisan politics. Local office is unique and ideal because we’re not pigeon-holed into picking party over people. That’s the way it should be.
The third but most unique to this year’s selectman’s race is: relationships over experience. Sure, I don’t have a high-fallutin’ political resume. But is that a bad thing? Thomas Jefferson believed people who ran for office should be citizen servants. He believed it was everyone’s civic duty.
Personally I think leaders should be firmly planted in the ways and means of the people they represent. All colors, all ages, all classes. If we undercut someone’s value by using their age as a litmus test for success we shortchange their potential. Experience is good to have. But so are relationships. You can’t have one without the other.
Passion and purpose for a good cause can move mountains the size of Monadnock. The greatest assets of my race for the open selectman’s seat are both my willingness to serve with diligence and determination and my ability to listen and respect the wants, needs, and desires of those I will represent. Why? Because that’s what I expect from my leaders.
ZACH LETOURNEAU
Dublin
