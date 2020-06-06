Like many people, I dread beginning my day with the news. I dread the daily reminder that we Caucasians are continuing to benefit from and (un)knowingly support the institutionalized racism which is so deeply woven into our societal systems.
Why would we assume that a black man jogging in the neighborhood is a criminal?
Why would we react to a polite request to leash our dog, per a public ordinance, by threatening to and then calling the police and lying about an African-American threatening us? (A call that could have had disastrous, irreversible consequences.)
Why, when responding to a call about an alleged forgery and unverified reports of having to use force to arrest a suspect, would we continue to keep our knee on his neck despite pleas that he can’t breathe?
I worry about how we answer those “whys.”
Do we notice and focus only on the skin color?
Do we see that being black in our country continues to be equated with being less than, being inhuman?
Do we even see, now more apparent than ever with COVID-19, that people of color live lives of risk and stress 24/7?
And, if we do see, why are we not angry? Why are we not saying “Enough!”?
In a country whose systems clearly favor Caucasians, we are the ones who have to take action.
HARRIET DiCICCO
55 Old Hancock Road
Hancock
Commented
