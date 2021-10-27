Regarding Gary Beauchesne’s letter of Oct. 18, “Founders put their faith in the creator”: Why would The Sentinel knowingly publish statements that are clearly incorrect?
It’s in the newspaper’s best interest to support the American democracy, but not letters that contain such folderol as “I didn’t know why the U.N. oversaw Keene’s voting machine, or if our officials were aware of the U.N. and one-world government plans and methods.”
Our recent president continues to wage war on the sanctity of our elections, with zero evidence. Why would The Sentinel allow his acolytes to preach a similar erroneous and destructive message?
It’s one thing to be a contrarian. It’s quite another to be a purveyor of madness.
TOM KEARNEY
Drexel Hill, Pa.
