With the “cat out of the box” when it comes to Keene State College’s financial woes, the big question is “why are things not so good?”
The college has been up front about the enrollment numbers which are definitely off for the past few years. Reasons cited from on and off campus include changes in demographics (fewer young people in the region), fallout from the Keene Pumpkin Festival, lack of funding from the state (New Hampshire ranks 50th, or dead last, in support of education), failure to legalize marijuana as surrounding states have done, and excessive spending in general.
And we may never have a precise explanation (perhaps all of these events caused a “perfect storm”). But one thing is clear and that is that despite all the good efforts of the current administration to tighten up on spending and of the faculty to provide innovative curriculum, the public relations surrounding big cutbacks will not help the college recruit new students. Put simply, why would parents want to send their kids to what might, even wrongly, be perceived as a sinking ship.
That New Hampshire colleges are the most tuition dependent schools in the country is no secret. Not only are we the worst in the country at supporting education, but we are not even close to the state ranked 49th. For decades Keene State College has been a cash cow for the state system by relying on tuition, including higher tuition payments from out-of-state students. It is high time for the Legislature and the governor to support young people in our state by properly funding our schools of higher education.
It is also no secret that our governor prefers private over public schools. Perhaps the people of New Hampshire can now encourage him to support education at more than just “an adequate level” — not just to get the college out of its current jam, but because it’s the right thing to do.
LARRY WELKOWITZ
37 Church St.
Keene
