I don’t get people who believe Trump is going to make their lives better.
What makes them think that a man who lies, cheats and steals cares about them? He cheats on his wife, screws the government out of taxes and cons his business partners. Why magically would he all of a sudden be a caring, compassionate man wanting to alleviate the suffering of others?
A narcissist cares only about others in that he can use them to advance his own interest. Why do you think Trump has fired so many people? If he can’t use you, you’re no good to him. That’s why his staff is made up of family members.
The reason Trump retreats from the world is he knows he can’t dupe strong foreign leaders. He fawns over Putin because he knows Putin is nobody’s chump.
What is alarming is the amount of people who support Trump. I fear people muddle demagoguery with leadership. If a man lies as much as Trump, he creates distrust because the truth is always interpretive and never definitive, which allows for interpretation which promotes division.
Again, Trump is using us to advance his own interests. Where are standards of behavior that would protect us from being used by a man who cares only about himself? Aren’t we better off as a society with leaders that serve us rather than exploit us?
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
