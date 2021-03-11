I saw, with great disappointment, that Ray Colburn was not truthful when in a recent letter of his he resigned from writing letters to The Sentinel.
I’m also disappointed that The Sentinel would print his lie (it’s not an opinion) that Biden stole the election. This is the kind of lie that led to the violence of Jan. 6 at the Capitol. Distrust of our election system, perpetuated by Trump and his minions, should not be aided by publishing it in The Sentinel.
GARY PUFFER
Keene
